Tata launches Safari ‘Gold’; first appearance at IPL in Dubai. Check details here

Two days before the start of IPL’s second leg, Tata Motors has released a teaser of what it calls the Gold Edition of its Safari SUV. The car will make its first appearance at the VIVO IPL 2021 in Dubai. The second half of the IPL 2021 season will resume in Dubai from September 19, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing Mumbai Indians (MI) . The final is scheduled on October 15 in the UAE.

Tata Motors on September 17 released an 11-second teaser of its upcoming SUV on Twitter and said, "Experience the feeling of being in an oasis in the middle of the desert. Coming soon only at VIVO IPL 2021, UAE." The automotive giant in another tweet, said, “All-New SAFARI is the official partner of Vivo IPL 2021. Get ready to reclaim your life with this legendary partnership, it's going to be a thrilling one we bet.”

Features

The latest offering of Tata Motors, which is priced at Rs 21.89 lakh, comes ahead of the festive season and will be available in two colours -- White Gold and Black Gold.

The SUV comes with some premium features like oyster white diamond quilted genuine leather seats, with ventilation on both two rows of seats, wireless charger, air purifier, Android Auto & Apple Carplay over Wifi.

Safari Gold Hit Challenge

As a promotional feature, Tata Motors will have a ‘Safari Gold Hit Challenge,’ under which for every sixer that lands on either the car or the car display podium or the Safari commercial board, Tata Motors will contribute Rs 2 lakh to The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The SUV is built on OMEGARC architecture, which in turn is derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform. Tata Motors claims that the Safari possesses the perfect combination of design and performance, comfortable interiors, top-notch safety and most up-to-date connected car technology.

Currently, Tata Safari is available in six- and seven-seater options and has a panoramic sunroof, 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system, and a host of safety features like advanced ESP with 14 functionalities, disc brakes and electronic parking brake.