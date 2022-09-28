Tiago EV starting at Rs 8.49 lakh launched — bookings open on Oct 10

By Parikshit Luthra

Indian automaker Tata Motors on Wednesday launched Tiago EV variants that come for a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 8.49 lakh. The bookings for the electric variants begin on October 10 and deliveries shall start from January 2023.

Tiago EV variants will be priced between Rs 8.49 lakhs and Rs 11.79 lakh ex-showroom. These are the introductory prices for the first 10,000 consumers. The carmaker also said that the first 2,000 units will be reserved for current Tata Motors EV customers.

Customers can reserve their car by paying a booking amount of Rs 21, 000, at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on the website. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in January 2023.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “With the launch of the Tiago.ev, India’s first electric hatchback, the nation can take a giant leap forward in the quest for safe, clean, and green mobility."

He sees it as an ideal fun hatch that offers premium, safety and technology features, eco-friendly footprint, and spirited performance, all made even more desirable with the added advantage of a low cost of ownership.

It will be the first in its segment to offer connected features as standard across all trims, which are usually offered in more premium cars. Tiago EV comes with two options of battery packs and four different charging solutions, enabling customers to choose the combination that best serves their mobility needs.

Battery Pack Charging Option Variant Introductory Price (in INR, All India – Ex-showroom) 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XE 8.49 Lakh XT 9.09 Lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT 9.99 Lakh XZ+ 10.79 Lakh XZ+ Tech LUX 11.29 Lakh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ 11.29 Lakh XZ+ Tech LUX 11.79 Lakh

Tata Motors had earlier confirmed that the Tiago EV comes with connected car technology. It supports smartwatch connectivity, Apple Car Play, and Google Android Auto.

Tiago.ev is based on the Ziptron technology, which is Tata Motors’ in-house developed high voltage architecture designed for Indian driving and weather conditions.

"True to Ziptrons’ 5 key pillars, the Tiago.ev stands strong on performance, technology, reliability, charging and comfort. The Ziptron EV architecture is driven and proven over 500 million kms across diverse and challenging Indian terrains making it apt for an exhilarating EV experience," the firm said in a statement.

Tata Motors plans to have a portfolio of 10 EVs by 2026.

Following the launch, Tata Motors shares rose 1.5 percent from the previous close to Rs 405.10 at 12:10 pm.