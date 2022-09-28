By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Electric Vehicle (EV) market will get another boost as TATA is set to launch the TATA Tiago EV car.TATA Tiago EV is tipped to be one of the most affordable EVs from Tata Motors. Here is everything you need to know about the latest EV offering from the house of TATA Motors.

Tata Motors is set to launch its latest electric vehicle, the Tata Tiago EV, in India today. The company will unveil the Tiago EV at the launch event where it will join the existing lineup of Tata EVs, the Tata Tigor EV and the Tata Nexon EV. While the price of the vehicle is yet to be revealed, the Tiago EV is tipped as one of the most affordable EVs from Tata Motors.

Here’s a look at the expected price, features and specifications of the Tata Tiago EV.

Design

The Tata Tiago EV is expected to get some cosmetic changes to stand out from the ICE-powered version. The car might be introduced with the teal paint shade offered on Tata’s EV range and could also come with a redesigned bumper and a restyled set of wheels.

Range and Performance

The new Tiago is likely to have the same EV powertrain as the Tata Tigor EV. It is expected to get Tata’s advanced Ziptron technology with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that can churn out around 74 bhp of power and 170 Nm of torque. Also, the Tiago EV is expected to get a 26-kWh lithium-ion battery pack with an ARAI-certified range of 302 km per charge.

The car is likely to have fast charging capabilities and Tata might offer the high energy density 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh battery pack options as well.

Features

The automaker has confirmed that the Tiago EV will come with connected car technology. The car will support smartwatch connectivity, Apple Car Play, and Google Android Auto. Tata has also revealed that the Tiago EV will feature premium leatherette seats, likely to be offered in the upper trims.

The car is expected to get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and other features such as multi-mode regenerative braking, cruise control, and a sports mode.

Expected Price of the Tiago EV

Since the ICE-powered version of the Tata Tiago hatchback is priced from Rs 5.4 lakh to Rs 7.82 (ex-showroom), the upcoming Tata Tiago EV is expected to be priced from Rs 9 to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable electric vehicle in India.