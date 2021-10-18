Tata Punch launched today, prices start at Rs 5.49 lakh; all details here

Tata Motors launched its new micro SUV Tata Punch on October 18 at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The highly-anticipated car is Tata's answer to urban mobility issues like drivability and design. The bookings for the vehicle had already opened a few weeks ago with a token amount.

The following are the prices of the Tata Punch variants (ex-showroom, Delhi):

Punch Pure MT: Rs 5.49 lakh.

Punch Adventure MT: Rs 6.39 lakh

Punch Adventure AMT: Rs 6.99 lakh

Punch Accomplished MT: Rs 7.29 lakh

Punch Accomplished AMT: Rs 7.89 lakh

Punch Creative MT: Rs 8.49 lakh

Punch Creative AMT: Rs 9.09 lakh

The Punch comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with both manual and automatic transmissions. The naturally-aspirated power train is mated with a 5-speed gearbox that can pull the vehicle with 85bhp and a peak torque of 113 Nm at a maximum of 6,000 rpm.

The upcoming offering comes equipped with high ground clearance, tall seating, traction feature to aid recovery in off-road situations and 370 mm water wading capability. Apart from these, the Punch houses a cooled glove box, Apple Carplay, boot space (336 litres), cruise control, engine drive modes, push-to-start switch, and Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto, among others.

The carmakers have used the new and revamped Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture (ALFA-ARC) platform to build the car. Tata Motors Design Studio in Italy, the UK and India collaborated to design the vehicle. The car is also one of the safest with a 5-star rating from Global NCAP tests.

“As we have seen over the last few years, SUVs today have gone beyond just mere size and it is more about attitude and expression. People have been looking for a smaller SUV or a sub-compact SUV, which is relatively a wide space. Punch has been designed keeping in mind the customer requirements,” Tata Motors PVBU Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Care) Rajan Amba said.