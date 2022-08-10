Tata Power joins hands with Mumbai realty firm to install 60 EV charging points in Maharashtra

By Abhimanyu Sharma

Tata Power and JP Infra Mumbai Private Limited are jointly installing over 60 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across all JP Infra's projects in Maharashtra — JP North Garden City (North Euphoria, North Alexa, North Aviva, Codename Dream Home), North Barcelona, and North Imperia.

The joint initiative aims to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions to residents for making sustainable mobility achievable in line with the state government’s EV policy. The installation will allow residents with electric vehicles to access a round-the-clock charging facility and can connect through the Tata Power EZ mobile app for all services, including remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments.

JP Infra Mumbai Private Limited's Managing Director Shubham Jain said, "This initiative will allow us to further improve the quality of the lives of our residents in a smart and sustainable manner by reducing carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across our projects."

Commending the development, Tata Power's spokesperson said: "We are scaling up our EV charging infrastructure in the state to contribute to the Maharashtra Govt's aim of a rapid transition to green mobility. The collaboration with JP infra will provide a seamless charging experience to its residents and accelerate the adoption of EV vehicles."

Earlier, Tata Power had worked with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) of Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in Maharashtra and more than 150 charging stations powered by clean energy in Mumbai.