Tata Power and NAREDCO sign MoU to install 5,000 EV charging stations across Maharashtra

Tata Power has inked a pact with National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) to install 5,000 EV charging points across Maharashtra, a statement said on Thursday. Tata Power will provide a comprehensive EV charging solutions across properties of member developers of NAREDCO, the statement said.

This will include installation, maintenance, and up-gradation of the chargers as and when required. EV owners across NAREDCO's member developers' properties will have access to 24x7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through Tata Power's EZ Charge mobile app. The collaboration is a huge step toward reducing carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across Maharashtra.

"The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility," said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO& MD, Tata Power. These chargers will be made available as Public/ Semi-Public Charging Stations based on the nature of the premises. This will help commuters easy access to the chargers, thereby encouraging them to use electric vehicles.

