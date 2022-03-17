0

Tata Nexon EV sees price hike; check new rates here

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Prices of Tata Nexon EV have been hiked across all five variants. The maximum hike of Rs 25,000 is in the electric vehicle (EV). Increased commodity prices and weakening rupee might be the contributing reasons for the price hike of the popular electric vehicle model.

Tata Nexon EV sees price hike; check new rates here
Tata Nexon EV has received a price hike across all five variants. A maximum hike of Rs 25,000 has been seen in the price of the EV. Tata Nexon EV is the country’s best-selling electric vehicle with over 9,000 units sold in 2021. Tata Motors has been one of the leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in terms of introducing EVs across its portfolio to the market.
The Nexon EV packs a 30.2 kWh battery that claims to offer a range of 312 km, though real-world range is dependent on factors like familiarity, AC use and more. The Nexon EV base variant was priced at Rs 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom) but is now expected to cost Rs 14.54 lakh (ex-showroom).
Here are the new prices for the Nexon EV variants (all prices are ex-showroom)
Nexon EV - Rs 14.54 lakh
Nexon EV Dark XZ Plus Luxury - Rs 17.15 lakh
Nexon EV XZ Plus - 15.95 lakh
Nexon EVXZ Plus Luxury - Rs 16.95 lakh
Nexon EV Dark XZ Plus - Rs 16.29 lakh
The price increase is thought to be due to the weakened rupee against the dollar but more importantly the rapid hike in commodity prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The two countries are major exporters of materials like steel, palladium, aluminium and more that are essential for automobile manufacturing.
This hike may not be the last one that Tata Nexon sees in the present year. Tata Motors is reportedly working on a Nexon EV facelift which is expected to hit the markets in mid-2022. The updated model will have a bigger battery pack and an improved driving range among other upgrades. But the upgrades are expected to push the vehicle's price up by Rs 3-4 lakh.
 
(Edited by : Thomas Abraham)
