Tata Motors launches Nexon EV in India at Rs 13.99 lakh. Details here

Tata Motors has launched the electric variant of its popular compact sports utility vehicle Nexon for an introductory price of Rs 13.99 lakh.

Nexon EV, which is the second electric vehicle of the auto giant after Tigor EV, is expected to offer stiff competition to existing models such as Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV.

The car will be available in three variants — XM, XZ plus and XZ+ Lux. The price starts at Rs 13.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.99 lakh.

Powered by Tata’s own Ziptron technology, the SUV comes with 245 Newton metre of instant torque and an ability to accelerate 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in less than ten seconds. It will be equipped with a high voltage system, fast charging capability, battery and motor with warranty of eight years, and will adhere to IP67 (dust and water proof) standard.

The car will be available in 22 cities through the company's 60 outlets.

In a bid to popularise the electric vehicle segment in the country, Tata will offer the Nexon EV on a subscription basis, allowing customers to own the car without making any down payment for a period of one to four years.