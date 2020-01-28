Auto
Tata Motors launches Nexon EV in India at Rs 13.99 lakh. Details here
Updated : January 28, 2020 03:03 PM IST
The car will be available in three variants — XM, XZ plus and XZ+ Lux.
The car will be available in 22 cities through the company's 60 outlets.
