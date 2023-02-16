English
Tata Motors updates 2023 Harrier and Safari with ADAS tech, bookings open

By Vivek Dubey  Feb 16, 2023 7:28:50 PM IST (Published)

Tata Motors said that both SUVs will go on sale next month while bookings for the new Harrier and Safari are already open. The prices will be announced in March 2023. Here are the tech and feature details of the facelift SUVs for you.

Indian auto major Tata Motors on Thursday, February 16, unveiled the 2023 facelifts of its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) Harrier and Safari with an RDE-compliant powertrain, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features and several other updates.

Tata Motors said that both SUVs will go on sale next month and bookings for the new Harrier and Safari are already open. It will announce the prices for the facelift Harrier and Safari in March 2023.


In terms of competition, the updated Harrier SUV goes up against the likes of the 5-seat Mahindra XUV700 and facelifted MG Hector. Tata Safari, on the other hand, rivals the 7-seat Mahindra XUV700, facelifted MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.

Tech and features

The 2023 Harrier and Safari get features like forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection and lane change alert as part of its ADAS suite.

Also Read: Ather Energy to install 2,500 charging stations by 2023 end

While both SUVs already come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, the 2023 Safari will now feature ambient lighting on the edges of the sunroof. Both SUVs also get a 360-degree camera. updated drive modes, ESP terrain response system and a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster.

In addition to these, Tata Motors has also upgraded the infotainment system in both SUVs and the previous 8.8-inch unit has been replaced with a 10.25-inch touchscreen. This new infotainment system comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

Powertrain

Apart from RDE compliance, there are no other changes in the powertrain of the Harrier and Safari SUVs. They both continue with same the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which churns out 168 hp and 350Nm. Both the 2023 Harrier and Safari come with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Ola Electric to open 500 showrooms by next month

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
