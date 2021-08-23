Tata Motors' upcoming SUV named Tata Punch; check details here

After months of anticipation, Tata Motors has finally revealed the name of its upcoming SUV. The SUV, which was widely expected to be named Hornbill and was codenamed HBX, has been named Punch.

Tata Punch will be the first Tata SUV built on the ALFA-ARC platform (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), developed under Impact 2.0 design language.

Tata Punch has been called by many as a 'micro-SUV' due to its smaller than usual size for the segment. The car still comes with standard in segment features like good cabin space, great drivability, safety and powerful performance. The company expects Tata Punch to be the SUV answer to new urban mobility issues, like drivability and design.

Shailesh Chandra, President - Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Tata Punch, as the name suggests is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere. Light on its feet and strong in its caliber, this is a vehicle which truly punches above its weight.”

Chandra said Punch is a perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics. The SUV will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms.