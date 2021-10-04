Tata Motors unveils sub-compact SUV Punch; bookings open

Tata Motors unveiled its all-new sub-compact SUV Punch on Monday. Set to be launched on October 20, the booking process has already commenced on the company website for Rs 21,000.

The Punch comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmissions. It also has features such as tall seating, high ground clearance, 370 mm water wading capability and traction feature to aid recovery in off-road situations.

The model has engine drive modes , idle start-stop function, cruise control, push-button start, 366 litres of boot space, cooled glove box, Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, fully automatic temperature control among others.

Tata Motors Design Studios in India, UK, and Italy have collaborated to develop the vehicle and the model is built on the company’s Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture.

”As we have seen over the last few years, SUVs today have gone beyond just mere size and it is more about attitude and expression. People have been looking for a smaller SUV or a sub-compact SUV which is relatively a wide space. Punch has been designed keeping in mind the customer requirements,” Tata Motors PVBU Vice-President (Sales, Marketing & Customer Care) Rajan Amba said.

While the model does not have a clear rival in the current Indian market, the situation will change soon with the introduction of Hyundai’s highly anticipated mini-SUV. Further existing models like Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno and Hyundai i20 along with Mahindra KUV100 are a threat. With these factors in mind Tata Motors is expected to price the model in the highly competitive Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh range.

-with agency inputs

.