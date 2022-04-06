Tata Motors unveils its electric SUV concept Tata CURVV; details here

With the growing popularity of electric vehicles in India Tata Motors today launched its new concept - CURVV which is expected to hit the roads by 2023 or 2024.

Tata Motors today (April 6) unveiled its new electric vehicle concept, the CURVV. The EV belongs to the SUV segment, with Tata bringing the modern SUV rendition to Indian markets with the concept. With the growing popularity of electric vehicles in India and Tata’s dominance in the segment, CURVV will be released as an EV first before being followed up by petrol and diesel models.

“With a robust SUV DNA at its core and a plethora of new-age materials, features and interfaces, we are confident that this Coupe Concept will redefine mainstream SUV design. With the concept CURVV, we now enter the Generation 2 EV architecture which will further enhance the adoption of EVs in India by overcoming the current barriers. With this new architecture, we will strengthen the key pillars of Range, Performance and Technology, while retaining Safety and Reliability as hygiene offerings,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

The CURVV has been designed with a coupe roofline and is a distillation of the Tata Sierra EV, which the company showed off at the Auto Expo 2022. The vehicle is expected to be placed above the mid-size SUV segment though not in the luxury SUV segment and is expected to carry a range of 500 km on its second-generation iteration.

The likely launch timeline for the vehicle is 2023 or 2024, with a 40 kWh and 400 km range battery unit at launch. The ICE variants are reported to feature 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel engine.

Tata CURVV will be directly competing against SUVs like the MG ZE EV and the upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV.

