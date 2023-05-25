At a time when 80% of the street recommends buying Tata Motors, UBS goes the other way

UBS believes that JLR's robust earnings, driven by an unsustainable mix and near-zero discounts is short-lived and provides a good selling opportunity for investors.

Brokerage firm UBS has resumed coverage on Tata Motors Ltd. with a sell rating and a price target of Rs 450, which is a potential downside of 15 percent from Wednesday's closing levels.

The sell rating, according to UBS, is an anti-consensus call, as 80 percent of the 35 analysts that track Tata Motors have a buy recommendation on the stock.

UBS believes that the market is underestimating Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) vulnerability amid the rapid electrification of premium cars. It believes that JLR's robust earnings, driven by an unsustainable mix and near-zero discounts is short-lived and provides a good selling opportunity for investors.

The brokerage further says that electrification in China is disrupting the profit pool of global premium brands, it is expected to follow suit in other regions of the world as well.

"The strategy to put Jaguar centre stage with three new EV models warrants some caution, in our view, given the lacklustre attempts to revive Jaguar in the past," the note said.

Tata Motors has successfully revived its India PV segment owing to the new model cycle and its differentiated approach of converting Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) into EVs. "However, we expect its PV market share to peak as its launch pipeline is much weaker than the market leader Maruti's and competition is intensifying as well, prompting us to revisit Tata's EV valuation," UBS said.

UBS is valuing JLR at 7 times financial year 2025 price-to-earnings, which is in-line with the current average multiple of BMW and MBG. It also values the EV business at a 40 percent discount to the stake sale price, due to the sharp valuation correction for pure-play EV companies since the Tata Stake sale.

"Tata Motors lost meaningful market share in the commercial vehicles segment in FY23 and we do not expect this to reverse in the future," UBS said, adding that easing semiconductor availability and new launches by peers will lead to a moderation in market share.

On the valuation front, Tata Motors is trading well above its five-year mean on all valuation parameters. Its valuation gap with peers who have a much stronger balance sheet like BMW and Mercedes-Benz has vanished, indicating optimism of JLR's market share recovery and margin improvement.

Shares of Tata Motors have risen 32 percent so far this year and are trading near their 52-week high of Rs 537.