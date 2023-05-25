English
At a time when 80% of the street recommends buying Tata Motors, UBS goes the other way

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 25, 2023 9:14:33 AM IST (Published)

UBS believes that JLR's robust earnings, driven by an unsustainable mix and near-zero discounts is short-lived and provides a good selling opportunity for investors.

Brokerage firm UBS has resumed coverage on Tata Motors Ltd. with a sell rating and a price target of Rs 450, which is a potential downside of 15 percent from Wednesday's closing levels.

The sell rating, according to UBS, is an anti-consensus call, as 80 percent of the 35 analysts that track Tata Motors have a buy recommendation on the stock.
UBS believes that the market is underestimating Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) vulnerability amid the rapid electrification of premium cars. It believes that JLR's robust earnings, driven by an unsustainable mix and near-zero discounts is short-lived and provides a good selling opportunity for investors.
