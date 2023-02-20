Tata Motors bags India’s largest EV fleet order from Uber India for 25,000 e-sedans

The homegrown automaker will start the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner starting February 2023. The price of a single unit of XPRES T starts from Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

US-based ride-hailing service company Uber Technologies on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India's biggest electric carmaker Tata Motors to introduce 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the country for ride-sharing over three years.

The companies have inked a pact for 25,000 units of Tata Motor’s XPRES-T electric sedan for Uber India’s premium category vehicles. This MoU marks the largest four-wheeler EV fleet order in the Indian industry.

Uber’s this electric fleet would become operational across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, revealed the companies in a joint statement.

The homegrown automaker will start the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner starting February 2023. The price of a single unit of XPRES T starts from Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and offers a driving range of around 315 km at a single charge.

Tata Motor’s XPRES T EV comes with an option of two battery packs - a high energy density battery of 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh. Both of these variants can be charged from 0-80 percent in 59 minutes and 110 minutes respectively, using fast charging.

This budget electric sedan comes with a single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants.