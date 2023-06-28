Tata Motors trademarks 'Frest' name, my use it for Curvv concept compact SUV

The Curvv concept was showcased at this year’s Auto Expo. While its electric version is set to be launched next year, the ICE variant is expected to be available by 2025. It is not yet clear whether Tata Motors will assign the Frest name to the electric or petrol-powered variant.

Tata Motors had given a trademark application to register the name ‘Frest’ in India last year. According to reports, the carmaker has successfully registered the name after the government approved its trademark application.

This can be seen as an indication that Frest could be used by Tata to name one of its upcoming models. Speculations are rife that Tata could assign this name to one of the production models based on the Curvv concept SUVs. Although there is no official word from Tata on this new vehicle, the carmaker certainly has two new models in the pipeline.

Tata has made an official declaration regarding the expansion of the Curvv concept lineup. The Curvv concept’s electric vehicle (EV) as well as the internal combustion engine (ICE) versions will be introduced in the next few years.

While its electric version is set to be launched next year, the ICE variant is expected to be available by 2025. It is not yet clear whether Tata will assign the Frest name to the electric or petrol-powered variant.

Carmakers often trademark multiple names before narrowing down on the one that will be used for their new models.

Tata Motors is likely to give a distinct and contemporary appearance to the production version of the compact SUV. This will bring a fresh body style to the vehicle, which will provide the carmaker a competitive advantage in a saturated segment.

Tata had showcased the Curvv concept at the Auto Expo 2023 and the compact SUV was very well received.

SUV fans are expecting that the production version of the Curvv concept will retain the majority of the design elements exhibited at this year’s Auto Expo.

This includes the coupe-like design, flush-fitting door handles, and prominent wheel arches.

On the inside, Tata’s compact SUV will feature a two-spoke steering wheel, a digital instrument console, and a larger infotainment screen. In fact, the compact SUV may even boast a digitized panel for automatic climate control.