Tata Motors trademarks 'Frest' name, my use it for Curvv concept compact SUV

The Curvv concept was showcased at this year’s Auto Expo. While its electric version is set to be launched next year, the ICE variant is expected to be available by 2025. It is not yet clear whether Tata Motors will assign the Frest name to the electric or petrol-powered variant.
Tata Motors had given a trademark application to register the name ‘Frest’ in India last year. According to reports, the carmaker has successfully registered the name after the government approved its trademark application.
This can be seen as an indication that Frest could be used by Tata to name one of its upcoming models. Speculations are rife that Tata could assign this name to one of the production models based on the Curvv concept SUVs. Although there is no official word from Tata on this new vehicle, the carmaker certainly has two new models in the pipeline.
Tata has made an official declaration regarding the expansion of the Curvv concept lineup. The Curvv concept’s electric vehicle (EV) as well as the internal combustion engine (ICE) versions will be introduced in the next few years.