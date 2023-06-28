CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsTata Motors trademarks 'Frest' name, my use it for Curvv concept compact SUV

Tata Motors trademarks 'Frest' name, my use it for Curvv concept compact SUV

Tata Motors trademarks 'Frest' name, my use it for Curvv concept compact SUV
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 8:10:28 PM IST (Published)

The Curvv concept was showcased at this year’s Auto Expo. While its electric version is set to be launched next year, the ICE variant is expected to be available by 2025. It is not yet clear whether Tata Motors will assign the Frest name to the electric or petrol-powered variant.

Tata Motors had given a trademark application to register the name ‘Frest’ in India last year. According to reports, the carmaker has successfully registered the name after the government approved its trademark application.

This can be seen as an indication that Frest could be used by Tata to name one of its upcoming models. Speculations are rife that Tata could assign this name to one of the production models based on the Curvv concept SUVs. Although there is no official word from Tata on this new vehicle, the carmaker certainly has two new models in the pipeline.


Tata has made an official declaration regarding the expansion of the Curvv concept lineup. The Curvv concept’s electric vehicle (EV) as well as the internal combustion engine (ICE) versions will be introduced in the next few years.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X