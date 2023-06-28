Tata Motors trademarks 'Frest' name, my use it for Curvv concept compact SUV

Tata Motors had given a trademark application to register the name ‘Frest’ in India last year. According to reports, the carmaker has successfully registered the name after the government approved its trademark application.

This can be seen as an indication that Frest could be used by Tata to name one of its upcoming models. Speculations are rife that Tata could assign this name to one of the production models based on the Curvv concept SUVs. Although there is no official word from Tata on this new vehicle, the carmaker certainly has two new models in the pipeline.