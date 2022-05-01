Tata Motors total sales rise 74% in April

Tata Motors on Sunday said its total sales increased by 74 percent in April to 72,468 units compared to 41,729 in April 2021. The company's domestic sales increased by 81 percent to 71,467 units from 39,401 units in April 2021, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Also Read

Total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers rose by 66 percent to 41,587 units as against 25,095 units in April 2021. Similarly, domestic commercial vehicle sales surged over two-fold to 29,880 last month against 14,306 units in the same month last year.