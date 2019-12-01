Auto
Tata Motors total sales down 25% at 41,124 units in November
Updated : December 01, 2019 07:56 PM IST
The company had sold a total of 55,074 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.
Total domestic sales were down 25 percent at 38,057 units as compared to 50,470 units in November last year.
Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the month stood at 10,400 units as against 16,982 units in the same month previous year, down 39 percent.
