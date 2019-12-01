Auto

Tata Motors total sales down 25% at 41,124 units in November

Updated : December 01, 2019 07:56 PM IST

The company had sold a total of 55,074 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 25 percent at 38,057 units as compared to 50,470 units in November last year.