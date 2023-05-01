Tata Motors total domestic sales dip 4%, PV sales up 13% YoY

The auto major witnessed a strong growth in its passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market last month. It stood at 47,107 units, up 13 percent as compared to 41,630 units in the same month last year

Automotive manufacturer Tata Motors on Monday said its total domestic wholesales dipped by 4 percent to 68,514 units in April as compared to 71,467 units in the same month last year, as dispatches in the commercial vehicle category fell across categories. The total sales were also below Nomura's expectations of 72,000 units.

The auto major witnessed a strong growth in its passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market last month. It stood at 47,107 units, up 13 percent as compared to 41,630 units in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 22,492 units, down 27 percent as against 30838 units in April 2022, the company said in a statement.

Heavy commercial vehicle dispatches fell 6 percent to 6,984 units, while sales in intermediate, light and medium commercial vehicle segment plunged 62 percent to 2,148 units.

Earlier in January, Tata Motors had posted its first quarterly profit in two years on rising demand for passenger cars as well as medium and heavy commercial vehicles. The Mumbai-headquartered company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23).

Analysts estimated the homegrown auto major to post a consolidated net profit of Rs 285 crore.

The Jaguar Land Rover parent recorded a consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.5 percent as compared to Rs 72,229 crore from the year-ago period.

The automotive manufacturer's consolidated operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA, rose 11 percent YoY to Rs 9,900 crore and the margin improved 90 basis points to 11.1 percent.

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd rose 0.59 percent to settle at Rs 484.45 apiece in Friday's trade. Out of the 35 analysts tracking the auto major, 27 has a 'buy' call, five suggest 'hold,' and three recommend 'sell' on the stock, according to data from Bloomberg.

Nomura maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 508 apiece, a further 5 percent upside on the stock from the current levels.