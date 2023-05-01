English
Tata Motors total domestic sales dip 4%, PV sales up 13% YoY

By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 3:14:42 PM IST (Published)

The auto major witnessed a strong growth in its passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market last month. It stood at 47,107 units, up 13 percent as compared to 41,630 units in the same month last year

Automotive manufacturer Tata Motors on Monday said its total domestic wholesales dipped by 4 percent to 68,514 units in April as compared to 71,467 units in the same month last year, as dispatches in the commercial vehicle category fell across categories. The total sales were also below Nomura's expectations of 72,000 units.

The auto major witnessed a strong growth in its passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market last month. It stood at 47,107 units, up 13 percent as compared to 41,630 units in the same month last year.
Meanwhile, commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 22,492 units, down 27 percent as against 30838 units in April 2022, the company said in a statement.
