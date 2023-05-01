Tata Motors total domestic sales dip 4%, PV sales up 13% YoY

2 Min(s) Read
The auto major witnessed a strong growth in its passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market last month. It stood at 47,107 units, up 13 percent as compared to 41,630 units in the same month last year
Automotive manufacturer Tata Motors on Monday said its total domestic wholesales dipped by 4 percent to 68,514 units in April as compared to 71,467 units in the same month last year, as dispatches in the commercial vehicle category fell across categories. The total sales were also below Nomura's expectations of 72,000 units.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The auto major witnessed a strong growth in its passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market last month. It stood at 47,107 units, up 13 percent as compared to 41,630 units in the same month last year.
Meanwhile, commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 22,492 units, down 27 percent as against 30838 units in April 2022, the company said in a statement.