Tata Motors to target 'tech geeks' for Nexon EV sales through Croma stores

Going to a dealership to book a test ride or check out a car might be passe. As Tata Motors ushers in the electric counterpart of its compact SUV Nexon. it has also decided to sell the product through a new, innovative channel.

To capture the tech-savvy customer, an important buyer profile for electric vehicles, Tata Motors will leverage Tata Group’s network of consumer retail stores, Croma, for providing “an immersive digital experience" by a new store-in-store concept.

First, the auto major will “experiment” with three Croma outlets in Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai, respectively, with a store-in-store concept. The 6x8 feet kiosk put up in the stores will have a display and a demo of how the car will be charged. A designated product specialist will also be able to explain the car’s features to the customer, just as well as one would in a showroom.

As a customer, one will be able to book a test drive online in-store, and also place a booking for the vehicle.

“The idea of selling the Nexon EV through Croma stores came when we did research on who are the buyers who’ll have the propensity to buy EVs. I think, not all customer segments will want to buy EVs because there are barriers. One of the cohorts that came out was tech geeks, who like experimenting with new technology. We said, if these are tech geeks, then why don’t we target a customer who is an Apple buyer or a high-end smartphone buyer or a laptop buyer? If he goes into a Croma store, I might be able to target that buyer who might be interested in an electric car and learn more about the technology. This was the genesis of the idea”, Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility and Corporate Strategy told CNBC-TV18.

Strategically too, the step marks an effort to overhaul the company’s sales strategy depending on the traction it eventually receives. While the company says it has clear KPIs to track the progress of the experiment, Guenter Bustschek, MD & CEO, Tata Motors told CNBC-TV18, that the move gives one a flavor that Tata Motors is about to change its footprint in sales experience, going beyond brick and mortar.

"Going into a digital experience and leveraging different retail formats in order to bring us and our products to our customers, and not expecting the customer to travel far in order to come to an attractive showroom. So, we are really at a crossroad where we are going to change from the backend to frontend with a strong focus on customer experience and the journey of Tata Motors,” Bustschek said.

Tata Motors is also working with Croma to install fast-charging stations in various Croma outlets across cities, albeit with challenges.