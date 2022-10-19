Tata Motors to supply 2000 EVs to fleet aggregator Evera

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Indian auto giant Tata Motors on Wednesday, October 19, said it has signed an agreement with Evera, a ride-hailing platform in the Delhi NCR region, to deliver 2,000 units of the XPRES-T EVs to the company.

These vehicles are an addition to the already existing fleet of Tata Motors’ EVs present with the aggregator, the automaker said on October 19.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said with the XPRES-T EV sedan, the company has created a new benchmark in the fleet market. It is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us, he added.

He said, "Evera has been associated with us for a long time, and we are delighted to further strengthen this tie-up, by signing an agreement of delivering 2000 EVs to them."

Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder and CEO of Prakriti E-Mobility, the parent company of Evera, said with this fleet of Tata Motors' EVs, the start of the airport services at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, is around the corner.

He said the company is looking to expand to other cities to fast-track EV adoption in the country by creating an end-to-end ecosystem.

In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the XPRES brand, exclusively for fleet customers and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options — 213 km and 165 km (ARAI-certified range under test conditions).

The car packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80 percent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which is easily available and convenient.

Further, it comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and electric blue accents across its interior and exterior will set it apart from other Tata cars.

Tata Motors has a commanding market share of 89 percent (YTD), with over 45,000 Tata EVs on road to date in the personal and fleet segments.