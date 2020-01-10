Tata Motors to start rolling out BSVI-compliant passenger vehicles from this month
Updated : January 10, 2020 07:39 AM IST
Tata Motors will commence the introduction of its all-new BSVI range of products with passenger vehicles, starting from January 2020
The company has invested Rs 1,200 crore in the transition to the new engine technology.
