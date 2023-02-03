In terms of features, both iCNG versions of Altroz and Punch are likely to come with bells and whistles like a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, among others.

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors, which showcased multiple products at the recently held Indian Motor Show, has now confirmed to launch the compressed natural gas (CNG) versions of the Altroz and Punch in India by June 2023.

The company showcased Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Curvv ICE, Altroz Racer, Magic EV, Prime e28, ultra e.9 as well as the Hydrogen Fuel Cell truck and more at the Auto Expo 2023 . Tata Motors also unveiled the CNG versions of the Punch and Altroz at the event.

As per reports, Both Altroz iCNG and Punch iCNG are likely to come equipped with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. This power unit, when running on petrol, develops 84 BHP and 113 Nm but will see a drop in overall output to 76 BHP and 97 Nm when running on CNG.

Moreover, unlike Tata’s other CNG-powered cars, the Altroz and Punch are also expected to come equipped with two smaller CNG tanks of 30 litres each. This is because of the placement of the fuel tanks which are fitted in the boot floor to help provide maximum luggage space.

In terms of features, both iCNG versions of Altroz and Punch are likely to come with bells and whistles like a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, among others.

The new CNG variants of Altroz and Punch are expected to get six airbags, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, a height-adjustable driver seat, and leatherette seats as standard.