Homeauto news

Tata Motors to hike price of Tiago.EV in January 2023

Tata Motors to hike price of Tiago.EV in January 2023

2 Min(s) Read

By Vivek Dubey  Dec 22, 2022 4:44:36 PM IST (Updated)

Tata Tiago.EV’s this price hike was already expected as it was offered at an introductory price for early customers.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

IST3 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

EV batteryTata MotorsTata Tiago

Next Article

Hyundai to showcase its 3rd EV ‘Ioniq 6’ at Auto Expo 2023