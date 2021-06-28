Tata Motors to have 10 electric vehicles by 2025, says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors is planning to become a leading player in the sustainable mobility business, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

"In India, EV penetration in our portfolio has now doubled to 2 percent this year and we expect penetration to increase exponentially in the coming years. Tata Motors will lead this change in the Indian market. By 2025, Tata Motors will have 10 new BEV vehicles and as a Group, we will invest proactively to set up charging infrastructure across the country,” Chandraserakaran said in a message to stakeholders.

The Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by Tata Motors , will also move towards the same goals. The JLR fleet will target 100 percent 0-tailpipe emissions by 2036. It also aims to have a fully electric catalogue of vehicles by 2035.

Chandrasekaran told investors that Tata Motors will invest proactively in charging infrastructure and in partnerships for cell and battery manufacturing in India and Europe.

“As a Group we will invest proactively to set up charging infrastructure across the country. In addition, the Tata Group is actively exploring partnerships in cell and battery manufacturing in India and Europe to secure our supplies of batteries,” Chandrasekaran said.

He noted that the company expects demand to stay strong with consumer preferences shifting towards personal mobility. He, however, pointed out that the supply situation is likely to be adversely impacted for the next few months due to the lockdowns in India and semiconductor shortages worldwide.

Nonetheless, the top executive of the automobile major also saw the near-term impact of the pandemic gradually declining as vaccination rates improved across the world.

"Globally, greater emphasis and scrutiny will be placed on building environmental sustainability and climate resilience into the very core of business models. To address and leverage these megatrends, we plan to make sustainable business models a bedrock of our strategy," Chandrasekaran added.