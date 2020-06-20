Auto Tata Motors to focus on micro-segments to build commercial vehicle pipeline, ready for BS-VI production ramp up Updated : June 20, 2020 12:16 PM IST The Company added that it will concentrate on segments that are likely to grow better vis-a-vis cargo haulage. Tata Motors has, moreover, increased its focus on the non-vehicle or after-sales business. Currently, all of the company's 5 commercial vehicle plants in the country are operational. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply