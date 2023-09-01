CNBC TV18
Tata Motors to create an exclusive retail experience for its EVs with Tata.ev

The new branding Tata.ev will also serve to differentiate ICE and EV versions of the same model. The intent is to create an exclusive retail experience for EVs, confirms Vivek Srivatsa, head of Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

By Shibani Gharat  Sept 1, 2023 6:20:03 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility recently launched its new brand identity, TATA.ev, for the electric vehicle (EV) business. Along with the new identity, consumers can expect several changes.

Speaking to Storyboard18, Vivek Srivatsa, head of Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, says that the mindset of an EV vehicle buyer is more like a tech buyer than an automotive buyer. "So we thought that if we have to expand the EV business and appeal to more and more such customers, we need to have a fundamental change in the way we approach customer experience. Right from the website to the brand design to network service and beyond," adds Srivatsa.
The branding will also serve to differentiate ICE and EV versions of the same model.
For their passenger vehicles, all Tata Motors EVs, including the likes of Nexon EV, are currently available in the Tata Motors showrooms alongside the non-EV variants. So does creating this separate brand identity also mean separate stores specifically for EVs?
Also Read: Bajaj Auto hopeful of retail growth picking up to 8% in the upcoming festive season
"Yes," confirms Srivatsa. "We currently have a concept called shop-in-shop for our EVs within our existing TV stores. The intent is to create a new retail experience for EVs, which is exclusive. It will come sometime down the road because we have to accommodate all the cars going forward. There are going to be 10 EVs in our portfolio by 2025."
He says that the important point is that when they have 10 EVs, they will have almost the same number of ICE products as well. "So we need to create space for that. Probably not enough to fit everything in one showroom. So that's driving the retail decision as well. But importantly, the customer experience we have inside should be inspired by the new brand design."
And the announcement for a new branding for the EV business has just come in at a time when they are setting foot into the festive season. Srivatsa says it was strategic. "We thought it's a good way to kick off the next step. We recently launched 'One lakh EVs and beyond' as a message. And this is the beyond part, you know, that we are paving the way for the next phase of growth."
Also Read: Royal Enfield launches the all-new Bullet 350, prices start at Rs 1.73 lakh
(Edited by : Vivek Dubey)
