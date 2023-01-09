English
auto News

Tata Motors to commence delivery of 25 Ace EVs, price starts at Rs 9.9 lakh
By Sangam Singh  Jan 9, 2023 5:45:37 PM IST (Updated)

Wagh announced the delivery of 25 vehicles in Delhi, Pune, and Mumbai on Monday. The company will soon launch Ace EV in Bengaluru, Chennai followed by five other cities, he added.

Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said that the homegrown automaker will be commencing the first set of deliveries of its light-weight commercial truck Ace EV in India. He also revealed that the new Ace EV will be priced starting at Rs 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Wagh stated that Tata Motors would be offering a 5-year complimentary comprehensive fleet management system along with a dedicated EV support centre & fast charging infra network. As per him, Tata Motors is ramping up production of Ace EV.
Stating about the upgrades made on the newer version, he said that Tata Motors has made improvements in the product along with fine-tuning the fleet management system.
Stating that Ace EV is receiving an overwhelming response, he batted for more state EV incentives to further lower the total price.
Ace EV offers a 120-140 km distance on a single charge and is being produced at the Pant Nagar plant. E-commerce companies in India showing aggressive interest in Ace EV.
Also Read: Auto Expo 2023: What to expect at India's biggest motor show
First Published: Jan 9, 2023 4:22 PM IST
