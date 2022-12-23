Currently, the Tata Motors EV range consists of Nexon EV Max (Rs 18.34 - 20.04 lakh), Nexon EV Prime (Rs 14.99 - 17.50 lakh), Tiago.EV (Rs 8.49 - 11.79 lakh) and Tigor.EV (Rs 12.49 - 13.75 lakh).

India’s leading car manufacturer Tata Motors has recently announced that the electric version of its compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Punch will the company’s next EV in its portfolio.

This upcoming EV SUV will be the fourth all-electric model in Tata Motors' line-up and will also be the first electric car to be based on the company’s ALFA (Agile, Light, Flexible & Advanced) platform — supposedly compatible with different body styles and electric/hybrid powertrains. Tata’s hatchback Altroz was its first car to come out of this platform but is only available in ICE (internal combustion engine) avatar. The upcoming compact SUV’s electric version will also be powered by its Ziptron powertrain as its other EVs.

Currently, the Tata Motors EV range consists of Nexon EV Max (Rs 18.34-20.04 lakh), Nexon EV Prime (Rs 14.99-17.50 lakh), Tiago.EV (Rs 8.49-11.79 lakh) and Tigor.EV (Rs 12.49-13.75 lakh). Interestingly, the homegrown automaker’s EV lineup is already the biggest in the country.

The Punch EV will be placed between the Tigor.EV and Nexon EV. While the automaker is yet to reveal any update regarding the upcoming car’s prices or its range, it is expected to be launched in the third quarter of 2023.

In addition, media reports also suggest that the new EV could come in two battery pack options with a driving range of up to 350km on a single charge.

In terms of features, Tata Motors' upcoming Punch EV is likely to get the same set of features as its ICE counterpart — a seven-inch infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument panel, automatic climate control, auto-folding ORVMs, cruise control, dual front airbags and ABS with EBD.

Moreover, the Punch EV could also come loaded with multi-mode regenerative braking.

Also Read | Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose teases new SUV for 2023