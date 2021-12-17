Tata Motors signs MoU with Maharashtra Govt to set up vehicle scrapping facility

Tata Motors , India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra, with an intent to support setting up a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Maharashtra. The MoU was inked through the Industries, Energy and Labour Department.

The MoU was signed on Friday at the Conference on Investment Opportunities in Highway, Transport, and Logistics in Mumbai, Maharashtra , in the presence of Nitin Gadkari , the transport minister. The scrappage centre, after completion, will have the capacity to recycle up to 35,000 vehicles in a year.

Earlier in August, the automaker had tied up with the Gujarat Government to support setting up a vehicle scrappage facility in Ahemdabad. It had signed MoU with the state government, through the Ports and Transport department.

The Gujarat facility is also expected to have a capacity of 36,000 vehicles a year, for both commercial and passenger vehicles. According to reports, the state will support the homegrown company with approvals as per the state regulations and scrappage policy set up by the Union Transport ministry.

The company is also looking to set up various scrappage centres under a franchise setup. These centres will become operational in the next financial year.

The government had launched the vehicle scrapping policy earlier in August 2021, which is expected to bring in investments to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore. At the time, Gadkari had said the policy is likely to lead to a cut in raw material prices by nearly 40 percent.

The policy is also expected to help India become an industrial hub of automobile manufacturing. Moreover, Gadkari had said, with the launch of the policy, the government will accrue a profit worth Rs 30,000-40,000 crore via GST. In a bid to encourage people to discard old vehicles that cause pollution, the government had also issued a list of incentives and disincentives related to the policy in October.

