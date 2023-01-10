This auto stock may give over 30% return backed by volume and margin improvement: Analyst

Tata Motors shares rallied on Tuesday after the company reported its wholesale number for the October to December 2022 quarter, which even led one of the brokerages upgrading its stance on the firm.

Alt header: Volume and margin improvement can drive this auto stock 30% higher: Analyst

Tata Motors shares were trading more than 6 percent higher in early trade on Tuesday, a day after the automaker released its global wholesale data for the October to December 2022 quarter following which one of the brokerages upgraded its rating on the stock to ‘buy.’

The Tata Motors Group global wholesale sales in the third quarter of the 2022-2023 fiscal, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,22,556, higher by 13 percent compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3FY23 were at 97,956, lower by 5 percent over Q3FY22. The passenger vehicles wholesale in Q3FY23 stood at 2,24,600, meaning a jump of 23 percent compared to the year ago quarter. Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 92,345 vehicles

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 16,275 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 76,070 vehicles, the company said in an exchange filing.

Brokerage firm CLSA has upgraded its call on Tata Motors shares and expects the stock to rise to Rs 512 per share, implying an over 31 percent increase from the closing price on Monday.

It noted that JLR reported 6 percent and 15 percent quarterly and yearly, respectively, improvement in wholesale volume for the December 2022 ended quarter, as chip supply improved and demand remained strong. Tata Motors’ order backlog increased to 2.15 lakh units at the end of the quarter, it said.

CLSA expects JLR margin profile to improve led by volume growth and commercial and passenger vehicle business margin to improve on lower commodity costs and price hikes. The improvement in volume and margin profile shall aid free cash generation in the 2023-2024 fiscal.

Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, pointed out that a high interest rate environment is a risk to global passenger vehicle demand. Given the low starting point of JLR volumes and depressed EBIT margin, it has a positive view on the firm.

Also Read: Tata Motors working on alternative fuel beyond EVs in CV space

Another global brokerage, JPMorgan has a neutral stance on the company, which believes the model mix improved with the share of Land Rover at 87 percent in Q3. It highlighted that the share of higher margin models was at 65 percent during the quarter compared to 45 percent in the first half of the financial year.

This is likely driving the management expectation of £400 million of positive free cash flow (FCF) in the third quarter and JLR needs to achieve a similar FCF in Q4 to meet full year guidance, according to the brokerage.