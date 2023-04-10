Tata Motors up 8% after strong JLR numbers and Goldman Sachs upgrade

Tata Motors shares rallied nearly eight percent on April 10 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the automaker following strong JLR numbers for the January to March 2023 quarter.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling
Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?
Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it
Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?
Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The brokerage has also raised the 12-month target price from Rs 480 to Rs 550, implying a 26 percent upside from April 6 closing price. It said it has upgraded the stock to ‘buy’ to factor in the improving JLR outlook.
This is against the backdrop of JLR wholesale volumes for the March quarter that stood at 94,649 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture), up 19 percent compared to the prior quarter ending 31 December 2022 and 24 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago.
Also Read: Indian car market sees its best-ever performance as Maruti, Hyundai and Tata post highest-ever sales in FY23
Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes were higher in all markets led by overseas (62 percent), UK (24 percent), Europe (22 percent), China (17 percent) and North America (2 percent).
Jaguar Land Rover also expects free cash flow of over 800 million pounds (about $1 billion) for the fourth quarter, boosted by a 24 percent rise in wholesale volumes as chip and other supply constraints eased. Tata Motors, which acquired the British car maker in 2008, had set a target of 1 billion pounds of free cash flow for the fiscal year.
BoFA Securities has maintained its buy stance on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 475, noting solid volumes in the fourth quarter. It pointed to a free cash flow beat at JLR. According to BoFA, the risk reward is favourable at current levels.
The analysts’ commentary comes after the carmaker reported its sales for the March ended quarter.
Tata Motors reported group global wholesales, at 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the January-March period this year stood at 1,18,321 units, up 3 percent over the same period of FY22.