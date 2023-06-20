Tata Motors Share Price: Top gainer on Nifty 50 index is trading at a seven-year high

Last month, Tata Motors became the second private listed company in India after Reliance Industries, to cross the revenue mark of Rs 1 lakh crore in a quarter.
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. are trading at their highest level in seven years. It is also the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index. Shares are trading with gains of as much as 3 percent after a sharp recovery from the intraday lows of Rs 562.50.
Tata Motors, along with most other constituents of the Nifty Auto index have seen a spike on Tuesday after reports of Tesla CEO Elon Musk meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the United States.
The commercial and passenger vehicle manufacturer is the best performer on the Nifty 50 index in 2023 with gains of nearly 40 percent. The stock had gained more than 2.5 times in 2021 before a sluggish 2022.
Last month, Tata Motors became the second private listed company in India after Reliance Industries, to cross the revenue mark of Rs 1 lakh crore in a quarter. Currently, there are only seven firms that boast of quarterly revenues of over Rs 1 lakh crore in listed space, with five of them are being controlled by the state.
Among the 36 analysts that track Tata Motors, 28 have a buy recommendation, three say hold, while the other five have a sell rating.
Brokerage firm Nomura has raised its price target on Tata Motors to Rs 610 from Rs 508 earlier. It says that while results were along expected lines, margins are likely to move higher cross segments.
A favourable JLR outlook, coupled with domestic EV catalysts are setting up a strong financial year 2024 for Tata Motors, according to Goldman Sachs. The brokerage has retained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 600 from Rs 550 earlier.
Shares of Tata Motors are trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 581.75.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Analysing India-UAE CEPA: Trade soars to new heights as trade deficit woes persist
Jun 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest |Capital gains tax on rollover can't be denied even in case of multiple residential properties
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Why India may fall short of its $300 billion target for electronics manufacturing
Jun 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Be insurance-ready this monsoon: Add-ons to consider, claim process and more
Jun 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read