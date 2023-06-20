Tata Motors Share Price: Top gainer on Nifty 50 index is trading at a seven-year high

Last month, Tata Motors became the second private listed company in India after Reliance Industries, to cross the revenue mark of Rs 1 lakh crore in a quarter.

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. are trading at their highest level in seven years. It is also the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index. Shares are trading with gains of as much as 3 percent after a sharp recovery from the intraday lows of Rs 562.50.

The commercial and passenger vehicle manufacturer is the best performer on the Nifty 50 index in 2023 with gains of nearly 40 percent. The stock had gained more than 2.5 times in 2021 before a sluggish 2022.