CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsTata Motors Share Price: Top gainer on Nifty 50 index is trading at a seven year high

Tata Motors Share Price: Top gainer on Nifty 50 index is trading at a seven-year high

Tata Motors Share Price: Top gainer on Nifty 50 index is trading at a seven-year high
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 20, 2023 12:53:50 PM IST (Published)

Last month, Tata Motors became the second private listed company in India after Reliance Industries, to cross the revenue mark of Rs 1 lakh crore in a quarter.

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. are trading at their highest level in seven years. It is also the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index. Shares are trading with gains of as much as 3 percent after a sharp recovery from the intraday lows of Rs 562.50.

Tata Motors, along with most other constituents of the Nifty Auto index have seen a spike on Tuesday after reports of Tesla CEO Elon Musk meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the United States. 
The commercial and passenger vehicle manufacturer is the best performer on the Nifty 50 index in 2023 with gains of nearly 40 percent. The stock had gained more than 2.5 times in 2021 before a sluggish 2022.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X