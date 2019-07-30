Tata Motors scouts for partnerships in JLR to expand capex

After a slowdown in China and Brexit uncertainties, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is exploring strategic and tactical partnerships to expand capital expenditure (capex). Last week, Tata Motors has reduced capex of JLR from 4.5 billion pounds to 3.8 billion pounds.

Speaking to shareholders at the 74th annual general meeting (AGM), Tata Motors chairman N Chandrasekaran said that meetings are happening with multiple players for JLR capex and it will go ahead if something works out which is in the interest of the company.

Talking on exiting the loss-making business, he said disinvestment program is on and Tata Motors is looking at every possible type of disinvestment, “Looking at exiting loss-making subsidiaries and getting out of every marginal business, unless there's a chance of volumes improving."

On slowdown and India business, he said market conditions in the country is tough and has seen demand slowdown, but Tata Motor's operating performance has improved.