Automaker Tata Motors has denied reports that it’s planning to sell up to 49 percent stake in its domestic passenger vehicle business.

The company, in a statement, said that a Times of India report today that talked about the stake sale is ‘baseless and without any merit.’

"The report that you refer to is factually incorrect, highly speculative and misleading and we are taking it up with them," the automaker said in the statement.

“As you are aware, in March 2020, TML (Tata Motors Limited) had announced the intent to subsidiarise its PV business… TML has conversations with various OEMs for identifying potential partnership opportunities… We shall share our plans once they are finalised. Until such time as a policy, we do not respond to market speculations,” the statement informed.

The ToI reported that the automaker has commenced the process of inducting a foreign partner in its passenger vehicle business in the country by transferring the unit to a wholly-owned subsidiary for Rs 9,417 crore.

The report added that the company is in talks with several automakers, European and East Asian, to sell up to 49 percent stake in its passenger vehicle business.