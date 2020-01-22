#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Tata Motors rolls out its first BS-VI compliant premium hatchback, Altroz

Updated : January 22, 2020 09:04 PM IST

The Altroz is equipped with a 1.5-litre Bharat Stage (BS) VI diesel engine, the only such offering in its segment.
Alongside the Altroz, Tata Motors launched its fully refreshed BS-VI range comprising of the Tigor, Tiago and Nexon as well.
The Altroz, Tata Motors says, is the first vehicle developed on the new ALFA architecture and the second vehicle showing the Impact 2.0 design language.
