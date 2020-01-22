Tata Motors rolls out its first BS-VI compliant premium hatchback, Altroz

In a mega launch event in Mumbai today, Tata Motors unveiled a formidable product offensive including the newly-introduced premium hatchback Altroz, which starts at an 'introductory price' of Rs 5.29 lakh ex-showroom for the petrol variant.

The Altroz is equipped with a 1.5-litre Bharat Stage (BS) VI diesel engine, the only such offering in its segment.

Talking about the decision to introduce a diesel variant in the segment, where the steep price hikes over BS-IV models have led most manufacturers to stay out, Guenter Butschek, chief executive officer and managing director at Tata Motors, said it's has taken a calibrated decision keeping in mind the Indian consumers’ preference for diesel, though the Altroz will be petrol-dominated.

Butschek said other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who have vacated this space may have left too soon and maybe unable to capture the market for diesel vehicles, which is making a comeback.

Mayank Pareek, president of passenger vehicles at Tata Motors said the company will let the market decide what if favours before determining a further decision on the diesel variant of the Altroz. Alongside the Altroz, Tata Motors launched its fully refreshed BS-VI range comprising of the Tigor, Tiago and Nexon as well.

The diesel variant of the Altroz starts at Rs 6.99 lakh ex-showroom. The Altroz, Tata Motors says, is the first vehicle developed on the new ALFA architecture and the second vehicle showing the Impact 2.0 design language.

"The new Nexon will be available in 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol BS-VI engine and 1.5-litre Revotorq turbocharged diesel BS-VI engine and will command a starting price of Rs 6.95 lakh and Rs 8.45 lakh respectively," Tata Motors said in a press release.

"The car will be the first car from Tata Motors to feature the ‘iRA Tech’ – the new connected car technology, which has been designed specifically for India and caters to its unique driving conditions. ‘iRA Tech’ consists of technologies such as What3Words, Connected Safety, Natural Voice system and the Tribes app. The Nexon 2020 will be offered in 6-speed manual and AMT options," Pune-base company added.

The Tiago 2020 will be the successor to a highly-successful first-generation Tiago. The car will be available in both manual and AMT options. It will be available in a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol BS-VI engine and will be available at a starting price of Rs 4.60 lakh.