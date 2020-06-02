Tata Motors resumes operations across manufacturing plants

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has resumed operations across all its manufacturing plants in the country. The company has restarted operations at all plants with Jamshedpur facility also getting approval on May 27, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Around 59 per cent of company's passenger vehicle showrooms, covering 69 per cent of the retail market, have commenced operations, it added.

"From supply side, 90 per cent of suppliers in commercial vehicle segment have received permissions to commence," Tata Motors said.

Of the lot, only 60 per cent have been able to start supplies, it added.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalent of Rs 4,700 crore, and undrawn credit facility of Rs 1,500 crore, the auto major said.