India's largest commercial vehicle maker, Tata Motors, on Wednesday announced it has resumed manufacturing operations in a calibrated manner at its facilities in Pantanagar in Uttarakhand, and Sanand in Gujarat.

The company's plants had been shut since the last week of March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The company, however, is yet to share an update on its Ranjangaon and

The automaker's other units in Lucknow, Dharwad, and Jamshedpur are also in the final stages of "pre-operational preparation", and are expected to start production over the next few days.

Tata Motors has also reported that close to 200 of its dealerships and 300 workshops for passenger vehicles, and 400 sales outlets and 885 workshops for commercial vehicles have opened up so far, and there is some traction in terms of new bookings, deliveries of passenger vehicles and service activity.

The automobile manufacturer says it will restart operations with limited, essential staff in each plant, adhering to all mandated safety norms while efficiently meeting operational requirements.

"We will scale operations in a graded manner as the entire enabling ecosystem of suppliers, vendors, dealers and customers come up to speed. We are cautiously optimistic and staying agile to cater to an evolving demand", Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said in an official statement.

"The lockdown was our opportunity to accelerate our digital journey and evolve new ways of working, while servicing and supporting our customers. We are well positioned to redefine mobility with our new product portfolio, customised offerings and enhanced customer experience", he added.

According to the company, dedicated ‘Restart’ teams have been formed at each location to curate "detailed guidelines and conduct intensive trainings for maintaining social distancing at all workplaces, shop floors and canteen facilities."

The company, additionally, is implementing enhanced sanitisation measures and only limited, essential staff is being asked to report to work.

Over the last week, a number of automakers and suppliers including Bajaj Auto and Mercedes Benz India resumed operations in Pune's Chakan manufacturing belt in a graded manner.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle business unit has sent a comprehensive new sales SOP to its network of dealer partners.

The auto maker told CNBC-TV18 the company has shared a "new, sanitized SOP for engagement", and that the "guidelines are in line with the government-mandated norms."

The company, in the new SOP, said dealerships' safety, precautionary measures and new SOP needs to be part of 'standard pitch' to any customer.

It has also asked dealers to reach out to customers via SMS, informing them about when they reopen, and "coronavirus-free workspaces".