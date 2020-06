Hit by the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, homegrown auto major Tata Motors posted a steep loss of Rs 9,900 crore in Q4FY20, much lower than street estimates. The automaker, one of the largest in India, posted a net profit of Rs 1,108.66 crore in the quarter last year.

Revenues for both Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors standalone passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle business were impacted in the wake of the COVID-19.

While the standalone business posted a loss of Rs 4,871 for the quarter ended March vs CNBC-TV18 Poll of Rs 1,065 crore, JLR revenues reported £5,436 million against an estimated £6,010 million. For the financial year, net revenue declined by 37 percent to Rs 43,900 crore in the standalone business and by 5 percent to £23.00 in JLR.

Retails were down 12 percent to 508,700 units units for JLR, while commercial vehicle sales were down 22 percent to 360,800 and passenger vehicle down 25 percent to 148,800 units for Tata Motors' domestic business. In Q4 alone, JLR sales fell by 30.9 percent.

Focus on Deleveraging Passenger Vehicle Business

Tata Motors' decision in March to carve out its passenger vehicle business from the flagship JLR subsidiary and its commercial vehicle operations will see fruition now.

PB Balaji, group chief financial officer, Tata Motors said the process of subsidiarising the passenger vehicle business will begin now, with the agenda of inducting a strategic partner for it.

He said the company is calling out strict strategic actions to significantly deleverage Tata Motors passenger vehicle business over the next few months. The original equipment manufacturer is targeting JLR to become sustainably cash positive from FY22 and Tata Motors standalone from FY23.

Rationalising Capex

Tata Motors said significant interventions are being made to reduce cash burn both in India and in JLR, "Capex in JLR is being rationalised quite substantially by 45 percent to £2.5 billion in JLR and by 56 percent in India to Rs 1,500 crore in FY21."

"The company has now increased the charge target for March 2021 to £5.0 billion, implying £1.5 billion of cost and cash savings in FY21. As part of this, company has deferred or cancelled lower margin and non-critical investment and is targeting investment spending of circa £2.5 billion in FY21, substantially lower than £3.3 billion in FY20 and £3.8 billion in FY19," Tata Motors said in its annual results press release.

"The company will focus on conserving cash by rigorously managing cost and investment spends to protect liquidity. The company has called out a cost savings program of Rs 1,500 crore and a cash improvement program of Rs 6,000 crore. As part of this, company has deferred or cancelled lower margin and non-critical investment and is targeting capex spending of circa Rs 1,500 crore in FY21, substantially lower than Rs 5,300 crore in FY20 and FY19," it said, adding with reference to capex in Tata Motors domestic standalone business.

"We have been methodically focusing the business on the right areas over the long-term - looking at all aspects of costs, both variable and fixed," Balaji told reporters in a post-earnings call.

Tata Motors shut down its retail system under Concorde, and its project to develop performance versions of popular cars with JPT Auto earlier as part of these efforts.

Outlook

Tata Motors said it will suspend outlook till it gets clarity on demand, which at the moment remains fluid. It said it expects to see sustained improvement in cash flows from Q2FY21 onwards.

While there were some green shoots in some parts of the world, including the US, Europe, China and India for passenger vehicles, it may be too early to interpret them as signs of fundamental demand coming back.

The demand outlook in UK still remains challenged as it is has only recently started opening up. However, for Tata Motors, the volume-segments in India, medium and heavy commercial vehicles continue to be stressed and may see a delayed recovery, while the light commercial vehicles in ecommerce and intra-city segment do well.

Demand for tippers is seeing an uptick too, according to the automaker, even as the cargo haulage segment remains a major laggard.