Auto
Tata Motors reports net loss of Rs 3,679 crore in Q1
Updated : July 25, 2019 05:29 PM IST
Total revenue during the period under review stood at Rs 61,466.99 crore as against Rs 66,701.05 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
Total vehicle sales of Tata Motors group for the quarter were at 1,36,705 units, down 22.7 percent compared to the same period last fiscal.
