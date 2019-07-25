Tata Motors reports net loss of Rs 3,679 crore in Q1

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,679.66 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1,862.57 crore in the year-ago quarter, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue during the period under review stood at Rs 61,466.99 crore as against Rs 66,701.05 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Total vehicle sales of Tata Motors group for the quarter were at 1,36,705 units, down 22.7 percent compared to the same period last fiscal, the company said.

British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a pre-tax loss of 395 million pounds as compared to 264 million pound loss in the same period a year ago.

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors said its net loss for the quarter was at Rs 97.10 crore as against a net profit of Rs 1,187.65 crore in the year-ago period.