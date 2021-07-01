Tata Motors reports June sales at 43,704 units in domestic market

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors' total wholesales in the domestic and international market for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 stood at 114,784 vehicles as compared to 24,978 units during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The company's total domestic sales during the quarter jumped 353 percent to 107,786 units from 23,773 units, YoY. Domestic commercial vehicle (CV) sales rose to 50,145 units from 10,407 units, while passenger vehicle sales increased to 64,386 units from 14,571 units, YoY.

"Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle domestic sale in Q1 FY22 at 43,400 units was 56 percent lower than the previous quarter (Q4FY21) as the momentum of strong sequential demand recovery, evident in the H2‐FY21, was disrupted by the surge in COVID 2nd wave," said Girish Wagh, ED and president, commercial vehicles business unit, Tata Motors.

For the month of June 2021, the company registered total domestic sales of 43,704 units as compared to 19,387 units in June 2020. Domestic CV sales during the month jumped to 22,100 units from 8,824 units, while total domestic PV sales stood at 24,110 units against 11,419 units, YoY.

"With demand across all segments impacted, we realigned our production to the revised retail visibility. The trucker and tipper sentiments indices saw a sharp drop, being comparable only with the level seen during complete lockdown last year. However, with easing restrictions and gradual reopening during the last fortnight of June’21, we are witnessing increasing inquiries and retails," Wagh said.

Milan Desai, lead equity analyst, Angel Broking said although the sales of the company in the recent months have been impacted, the scenario is expected to gradually improve for CVs during H2 with better freight availability and pick up in construction.

"We have a positive view on the stock due to factors such as the focus on electrification, focus on profitability, and cash flows at JLR and rebound in overall demand, among others," Desai said.

At 3:10 pm, the shares of Tata Motors were trading 1.25 percent higher at Rs 343.80 apiece on the BSE.