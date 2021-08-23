Tata Motors releases teaser of upcoming micro-SUV Tata HBX; check details here

Tata Motors has dropped the teaser of its new compact micro-SUV Tata HBX, suggesting a launch very soon. In a Twitter post, Tata Motors said, "It's Showtime! The most awaited SUV now has a name. Stay tuned. #TataMotors #HBX #ComingSoon."

It's Showtime!

The most awaited SUV now has a name.

In the teaser, it can be seen that Tata HBX will come with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) — similar to its Tata Harrier and Tata Safari models. Besides, the headlamp cluster will also be placed below the DRLs. The teaser also says that Tata HBX will be "everything in one", hinting towards a versatile design.

Tata HBX, codenamed as Tata Hornbill, takes its design from the HBX concept car that was first revealed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019.

While Tata Motors has not shared further details about the HBX micro-SUV’s specifications yet, the vehicle will be based on the modular ALFA architecture — like Tata Altroz.

The SUV is most likely to have a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine — like the one in Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, and Tata Tiago — and may come with a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT automatic. It may also come with an option of a turbo-charged 1.2-litre engine. The SUV is likely to sport a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen along with a digital instrument cluster.

Tata HBX is expected to be priced aggressively and is likely to compete with the likes of Mahindra KUV 100 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.