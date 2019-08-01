Tata Motors reduce Tigor EV prices by Rs 80,000

Tata Motors on Thursday announced its plans to reduce the price of its compact sedan Tigor EV by Rs 80,000, starting August 2019.

The move comes after the goods and services tax (GST) rate on electric vehicles was reduced to 5 percent from 12 percent last week.

The price reduction will be valid across all the variants of Tigor EV - XE (Base), XM (Premium) and XT (High). The Tigor EV, which was earlier priced between Rs 12.35–12.71 lakh, will now be available to customers at a starting price of Rs 11.58–11.92 lakh.

“In light of the recent announcement made by the government to slash the GST rates of all electric-powered vehicles from 12 percent to 5 percent, the price of Tata Motors’ EVs, will be reduced by up to Rs 80,000 starting August 2019," Shailesh Chandra, president – electric mobility business and corporate strategy, Tata Motors Ltd said.

Recently, Tata Motors announced its plans to launch four electric vehicles in the country over the next 12 to 18 months. Among the vehicles to be introduced are Altroz EV, Nexon EV, Tigor EV's new version and an undisclosed model.