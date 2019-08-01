#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Tata Motors reduce Tigor EV prices by Rs 80,000

Updated : August 01, 2019 07:58 PM IST

Tata Motors' move comes after the GST rate on electric vehicles was reduced to 5 percent from 12 percent last week.
Tata Motors reduce Tigor EV prices by Rs 80,000
