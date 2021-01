India's Tata Motors Ltd on Friday posted a 67.2% surge in profit for the December quarter, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions led to a pick-up in sales in several of the carmaker's key markets.

Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), reported a consolidated net profit of 29.06 billion rupees ($398.52 million) for the third quarter, compared with a profit of 17.38 billion rupees a year earlier.