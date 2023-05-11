homeauto NewsTata Motors Q4 Preview: JLR volumes, better realisations to aid earnings

Tata Motors Q4 Preview: JLR volumes, better realisations to aid earnings

By Sonia Shenoy  May 12, 2023 12:57 PM IST (Updated)
auto | May 11, 2023 3:15 PM IST
Passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors Ltd. will be reporting results on Friday and the performance is likely to be aided by a low base.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's revenue to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore mark during the quarter, while margin is likely to improve by over 200 basis points.
Tata Motors' earnings during the March quarter are likely to be aided by strong volume growth in its UK-unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Volumes for JLR increased by 23.7 percent from last year to 94,649 units.
Realisations for JLR is likely to rise by 24 percent year-on-year.
The higher volumes and realisations are likely to result in a 53 percent year-on-year jump in JLR's revenue to 7.3 billion pounds.
Standalone volumes during the quarter are likely to rise by 3.4 percent from last year to 3.4 percent.
Tata Motors' share of M&HCV vehicles in their portfolio has risen to 47 percent from 40 percent earlier. That, coupled with price hikes will result in improved realisation.
Tata Motors recently hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles from May 1. This is the third instance in 2023 where the company has hiked prices. The quantum of the hike will be 0.6 percent on average, depending on the variant and model.
India's passenger vehicle business revenue has increased by 7 percent to Rs 11,300 crore, driven by higher volumes, which increased by 9 percent from last year.
Shares of Tata Motors have risen 30 percent on a year-to-date basis due to an improving balance sheet. The company has expressed confidence of improving it further.
The company has also guided for EBIT margin to be in double digits by financial year 2026, which will be achieved by aggressive cost cutting measures and improving product mix.
However, it now expects net cash positive balance by financial year 2025 instead of 2024.
JLR's current debt stands at 3.8 billion pounds as of December 2022.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: May 11, 2023 3:15 PM IST
