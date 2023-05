Shares of Tata Motors have risen 30 percent on a year-to-date basis due to an improving balance sheet. The company has expressed confidence of improving it further.

Passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors Ltd. will be reporting results on Friday and the performance is likely to be aided by a low base.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's revenue to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore mark during the quarter, while margin is likely to improve by over 200 basis points.