Tata Motors Q4 Results: Shares at 52-week high after 8 out of every 10 analysts recommends buy

Out of the 35 analysts who track Tata Motors, 28 of them have a buy recommendation, four say hold, while three have a sell rating.

Analysts who track Tata Motors raised price targets for the stock across the board after the company reported strong results for the March quarter.

Tata Motors became the first company from the Tata Group stable to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore quarterly revenue mark on Friday.

While operating profit and margin were a miss on expectations, net profit was a beat. There were other positive takeaways as well.

Brokerage firm Nomura has raised its price target on Tata Motors to Rs 610 from Rs 508 earlier. It says that while results were along expected lines, margins are likely to move higher cross segments.

Rising production of Jaguar Land Rover and reduction in debt would be the key catalysts for Tata Motors going forward, according to Nomura.

A favourable JLR outlook, coupled with domestic EV catalysts are setting up a strong financial year 2024 for Tata Motors, according to Goldman Sachs. The brokerage has retained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 600 from Rs 550 earlier.

Jefferies has also raised Tata Motors' price target to Rs 665, which is a potential upside of nearly 30 percent from current levels. It also said that JLR remains sanguine on financial year 2024 owing to better chip supply, strong order book, and an aim to generate 2 billion pounds in free cash flow.

However, JPMorgan remains neutral on Tata Motors. Its price target of Rs 455 implies a potential downside of 11 percent from current levels. It has increased its financial year 2024-2025 operating profit estimates by 10-11 percent to factor in better prospects for JLR. It says that investor confidence in JLR's free cash flow guidance, despite increasing capex, will be the key.

A gradual recovery in JLR volumes led by better chip availability, steady demand trends in the domestic market and balance sheet deleveraging augur well for the stock, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. However, its Add rating on the stock comes with a price target of Rs 530, which does not imply much upside from current levels.

Shares of Tata Motors are trading 3.1 percent higher at Rs 531.85 and are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.